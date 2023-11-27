Bulawayo deputy mayor officially sworn in

Online Writer

BULAWAYO Ward 8 Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, has been officially sworn in as the City’s Deputy Mayor on Monday afternoon at the Council Chambers.

Cllr Ndlovu replaced former Deputy Mayor Donaldson Mabutho who was among the 12 councillors that were recalled by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Last week, Cllr Ndlovu garnered 13 votes beating Cllr Mthokozisi Mahlangu of Ward 3 who got 12 votes following a second round of voting in the Deputy Mayor race.

Four councillors had participated in the first round with Cllrs Ndlovu and Mahlangu being tied at 10 votes each while Cllrs Ntombizodwa Khumalo and Melisa Mabeza got three and two votes respectively.