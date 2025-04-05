Bulawayo descends into Wild West as gun violence escalates

Bruce Ndlovu

THE details surrounding the alleged murder of Sergeant Abel Masava are as brutal as they are utterly chilling. On the morning of March 28, Sergeant Masava, alongside his colleague, Constable Magaya, was attending to a domestic violence complaint in Sizinda when he noticed five suspicious men walking past.

The five were clad in black, blending seamlessly into the inky darkness of an autumn night in the densely populated suburb.

As a law enforcement officer, the men’s attire and the fact that they carried sacks long after most had retired from their daily labours, prompted Sergeant Masava to inquire about their activities. It was a fatal inquiry.

Moments later, Sergeant Masava lay prone on the ground, bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead on arrival at United Bulawayo Hospitals.

In the Bulawayo of yesteryear, the incident would have plunged the city into a prolonged period of mourning, as people grappled with the untimely death of an officer of the law in such a violent manner.

Collective tears shed over Sergeant Masava’s death had even dried, another hair-raising incident involving firearms brought the city to a standstill only a few days later. Yeki Ncube, a member of the Nketa 8 Neighbourhood Watch Committee, found himself staring down the barrel of a gun when he and his colleagues encountered three men carrying bags and requested to search them. Before he could fully comprehend the situation, one of the three men produced a firearm and discharged it in his direction. As the suspects fled, swallowed by the inky blackness of the night, Ncube was left thanking his lucky stars for his continued existence.

These two incidents, occurring in suburbs so geographically proximate, highlighted the escalating problem of gun violence in the City of Kings. Nowadays, the people of Bulawayo scarcely have the time to process the shock, let alone mourn a death or injury resulting from a gun-related incident, before another one transpires. Gun violence, once thought to be the exclusive domain of Johannesburg, the city to which many from Bulawayo migrate in search of prosperity, now seems to be the staple of all crime-related conversations in Bulawayo.

Police officers, just like ordinary citizens, are increasingly finding themselves in the line of fire, as armed robbers in the city demonstrate a chilling willingness to use deadly force, even against law enforcement agents. Only a few weeks ago, Constable Cassandra Hove, a victim of alleged friendly fire, illustrated the perilous stakes that the country’s crime fighters face as they pursue some of the nation’s most dangerous criminals. Yet, barely a month after her demise, more police officers have found themselves in the crosshairs, as Bulawayo seemingly descends into a lawless Wild West.

The 2024 third-quarter crime statistics report, recently released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat), revealed that Bulawayo has the highest crime rate in the country, nearly doubling the national average. The data paints a deeply concerning picture of rising crime in the province, with Bulawayo residents bearing a disproportionate share of the nation’s criminal burden. According to the report, Bulawayo’s crime rate is an alarming 2,506.1 per 100,000 people, significantly surpassing the national average of 1,370.6 per 100,000.

“The crime rate in Bulawayo Province nearly doubled the national crime rate, at 2,506.1 per 100,000 people against the national average of 1,370.6. Of the 205,925 cases recorded in the third quarter nationally, 84,001 were crimes against public safety and state security. The second most common type of crime recorded was acts against property only, with 48,566 cases. Acts leading to harm or intending to cause harm to the person were 40,078. The total number of persons charged by the police for all offences was 150,263, of which 89 percent were male,” reads the report.

A significant proportion of these incidents are gun-related robberies, which have left everyone, from business owners to private residents, living in fear of encountering gun-toting criminals. Fuel stations, in particular, have borne the brunt of the recent surge in crime, forcing business owners to alter their operating hours by closing early instead of remaining open 24 hours for security reasons. Their fears are not unfounded. Within the space of two days last week, robbers raided two service stations in Bulawayo and bound the attendants’ hands before escaping with cash. In the first incident, four men armed with a pistol pounced on Trek Garage in Gwabalanda and escaped with more than US$15,000 and R800 after attacking the fuel attendant and security guard, while in the second case, three men armed with pistols raided Amakhosi Service Station along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

“We have witnessed the upsurge of armed robberies at fuel service stations around the city. We urge petrol attendants not to keep large sums of money on themselves or their premises but to deposit their monies in the safes under lock and key and day sales to be banked,” said Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

Perhaps a greater concern for Bulawayo residents is that the perpetrators of gun crimes at times seem motivated by more than mere financial gain. High drama and sometimes callous violence have become hallmarks of some gun-related incidents. On 31 March, a 37-year-old man and his girlfriend had the misfortune of encountering a pair of particularly unpleasant individuals in Mbuyazwe along the Nyamandlovu road. What may have begun as a romantic getaway for the couple soon descended into a nightmare as the two assailants seized the man and wrestled with him for approximately 10 minutes before producing a black pistol and striking him twice on the back of the head. For good measure, they stabbed the man twice on each buttock with a knife, and to add insult to injury, they ransacked his car, taking four Samsung Galaxy cellphones and cash amounting to US$1,000 from his wallet. More gruesomely, one of the robbers then proceeded to sexually assault the man’s girlfriend.

With President Mnangagwa declaring war on armed robbers in 2022, the country’s law enforcement officers have also demonstrated their readiness for the fight, subduing some of Bulawayo’s most notorious criminals. A Hollywood-style shootout between police officers and six robbers near the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls tollgate resulted in the demise of the six gunmen who had robbed a general dealership in Insuza.

Meanwhile, two suspects were fatally shot, and three others were arrested in connection with last week’s Tshabalala incident. As police continue their crackdown on gun-toting criminals, it remains to be seen whether their efforts will restore Bulawayo to the once peaceful, gun-free city it used to be.