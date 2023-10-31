Bulawayo Doek and Slay event a success despite rains

A scene from the Doek and Slay event which was held in Bulawayo

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

On Sunday, the Queens Sports Club was transformed into a medley of effervescent colours as women from all walks of life gathered for the highly anticipated Doek and Slay event.

The host for the event was the popular television and radio personality Butterfly aka Tariro Mharapara.

Despite the unexpected rain, the enthusiasm and energy of the attendees remained unyielding, as they danced and celebrated under their opened umbrellas. The event, which aimed to celebrate the beauty and diversity of African women, was a sight to behold.

Women from various backgrounds and age groups adorned themselves in different bright colours, showcasing their unique styles and fashion sense.

The Doek and Slay event proved to be a platform for self-expression and empowerment, as women proudly showcased their individuality through their outfits.

The entertainment line-up for the day was nothing short of spectacular. The Travellers Band’s performance was simply electrifying. The crowd was on their feet from the first note, singing and dancing along. The musicians were clearly having a great time on stage, and that joy was shared by the crowd.

The set list was full of some of the South African biggest hits, and the audience knew every word, belting out the lyrics with passion. The energy never waned, and the crowd was left screaming for more.

The moment Trevor Dongo stepped onto the stage, the audience erupted into a frenzy of cheers and screams. He opened with his biggest hit, “Ndashamisika,” and the crowd sang along, their voices echoing through the venue. Dongo’s charisma and energy were magnetic, and he had the crowd eating out of the palm of his hand. He even performed the late Garry Mapanzure’s hit song “Wapunza,” which was a huge crowd-pleaser.

Adding a local touch to the event, Thandy Dhlana and MJ Sings from Bulawayo also took to the stage, showcasing their incredible vocal range and stage presence. MJ Sings brought his unique blend of Afro-soul to the stage, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

However, the weather gods had a different plan in store for the attendees. As the event was in full swing, rain began to pour down on the Queens Sports Club grounds. Undeterred by the sudden downpour, the women defiantly opened their umbrellas and continued dancing, creating a mesmerising sight of colourful umbrellas moving in sync with the music.

The rain, which could have dampened the spirits of the attendees, instead added an unexpected element of excitement and unity. The women, united by their love for music and celebration, danced with fervour, their laughter and joy echoing through the air.

The brainchild behind the Doek and Slay event, Anesu Rwanga expressed gratitude to the attendees for their unwavering support and enthusiasm.

“I am incredibly grateful to all the women who came out and supported our Doek and Slay event. Despite the rains, these amazing women continued to dance and have a great time.

The event finished at 11 pm, and I couldn’t believe it when the Bulawayo women refused to leave!

“The turnout was absolutely amazing, with 2427 women attending, especially considering it was our first edition in Bulawayo. Because of this overwhelming response, we have decided to bring the event back on 17 December. Thank you all for your support of our beautiful Queens of the City of Kings and Queens,” said Rwanga. – @TashaMutsiba.