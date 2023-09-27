Bulawayo does citywide spring cleaning to reclaim ‘cleanest city’ status

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE City of Bulawayo is inviting stakeholders to a cleaning campaign that will be held from 1 to 7 October.

The city has a fading reputation as one of the cleanest in Africa.

Although it is still ranked the cleanest in Zimbabwe, its high standards have dropped in recent years.

In December last year, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said Bulawayo was the cleanest city in the country and challenged the city fathers to work hard to keep it that way.

“The fact of the matter remains that this has always been and always will be the cleanest city in Zimbabwe. It produces the best of everything and that will never change,” VP Mohadi said.

“The city fathers and local authorities must understand that it is their responsibility to maintain the standards of this city. I have been informed that now they collect refuse at night, what a good thing you are doing. I love you Bulawayo, I love you so much. I love all of you with all my heart, I am a part of you and you are a part of me.”

He was speaking during a national clean-up campaign in the Nkulumane suburb, of Bulawayo.

In a statement, the city council of Bulawayo invited stakeholders to select an area where they can clear waste or provide trucks for clearing waste during the campaign.

The campaign will be held to get rid of waste in the city center and suburbs.

For more information about the programme residents and organisations can call Mr Ndlovu (0772 397 637), Mr Masina (0773 480 660), and Ms Mkhosana (0772 677 382).