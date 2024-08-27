Bulawayo drug hotspot suburbs named as police crackdown looms

Peter Matika, [email protected]

POLICE have identified several suburbs in Bulawayo that are drug hotspots and will soon launch a crackdown to rid the suburbs of drug barons.

In an interview with Chronicle, national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said police have been closely monitoring the activities of drug cartels operating within the identified areas.

“We are well aware of the drug activities occurring in these suburbs and we are determined to rid the suburbs of the drug barons,” he said.

The identified suburbs are Hillside, Famona, Bradfield, Nkulumane, Thorngrove, Pumula South, Makokoba and also Hope Fountain on the outskirts of the city. Commissioner Nyathi said the planned blitz is meant to tackle the root causes of drug abuse and trafficking in the targeted suburbs as police were committed to safeguarding public health and safety.

“These suburbs and areas have been under police surveillance for some time and we are now ready to pounce on the drug cartels and barons.

“We now know how they operate, how they source these drugs, which in most cases are smuggled into the country and how they distribute them,” said Comm Nyathi.

He said it is important to eradicate drug nests to protect communities especially the youths who are abusing drugs.

“We have declared a zero-tolerance to drug-related crimes because we understand the severe impact they have on individuals and families. Our mission is to disrupt the operations of these drug cartels and prevent the spread of illicit substances in communities.”

He said the police’s proactive stance highlights their dedication to maintaining law and order, ensuring the well-being of residents and fostering a secure environment for all members of the community.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or individuals in their neighbourhoods as such collaborative efforts are crucial in fighting drug abuse.

By working together with the police, residents can play a crucial role in identifying and addressing drug-related issues thereby promoting safer and healthier communities,” said Comm Nyathi.

Police recently named and shamed 46 drug dealers and eight of them are from Bulawayo. The youngest drug dealer named in the list is 19 and the oldest is 64. Some of them have been convicted while the others’ cases are pending before the courts.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against drug and substance abuse. Through the national committee on the elimination of drugs and substance abuse, the Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue naming and shaming drug barons and suppliers in any part of the country. The public is urged to continue bringing forward information regarding drug barons and suppliers through the national complaints desk,” said Comm Nyathi.

Last year, the Government availed $500 million under the drug and substance abuse mitigation fund as part of efforts by the Second Republic to speed up high-impact activities in the fight against the drug menace.

President Mnangagwa set up an inter-ministerial taskforce on drug and substance abuse as part of his administration’s efforts to end the scourge, which remains a great threat to the attainment of Vision 2030. The task force is chaired by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare and deputised by the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts, and Recreation. The task force technical officers are continuously being trained on curbing drug and substance abuse by the Government with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The most common type of drug being abused in Bulawayo is dagga.

Comm Nyathi said Harare has the highest number of convictions and the drug of choice in the capital is Crystal Meth.