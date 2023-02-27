Bulawayo drug-peddler arrested with $2 million Crystal meth

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A Bulawayo man from Magwegwe North suburb has been arrested for possessing crystal methampatime with a street value of $2 million.

Crystal meth is an extremely dangerous and highly addictive synthetic drug.

Side effects of the drug include; an increases in heart and breathing rates, blood pressure and body temperature, nausea, diarrhoea, suicidal thoughts, increased talkativeness, and a tendency to engage in repetitive actions.

The suspect, Misheck Tembo (43), ran out of luck when detectives approached him and pretended to be clients after getting a tip-off that he sells drugs from the city centre.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident, saying Tembo was arrested on Friday.

“On Friday at around 6 AM, police received information to the effect that Misheck Tembo was selling drugs within Bulawayo city centre. Acting swiftly upon the information they misrepresented themselves to the accused person as customers who wanted to buy crystal meth and met the accused at Revenue Hall Bulawayo City Council along George Silundika Street,” said Insp Ncube.

“Upon meeting him he was searched and a plastic bag with three sachets of crystal methamphetamine was found leading to his arrest. Tembo led the police to his house where a search was conducted in his bedroom and another big black plastic containing crystal methamphetamine, 2 transparent plastics containing cat (methcathinone), plastic packaging and one silver digital scale was recovered. The crystal methamphetamine and cat (methacatinone) weighed 375 grammes and 15 grammes respectively with a street value of $2 349 000-00.”

Insp Ncube applauded members of the public who helped the police with information that led to the arrest of the accused person.

“The level of participation in the fight against crime by the Bulawayo community is pleasing and criminals are warned that the long arm of the law will always catch up with them.”

The drug is known by many names that include Batu, chalk, crank, crystal, crystal meth, glass, ice, meth, poor man’s cocaine, shabu, speed, tina, trash, ya ba, zip.

