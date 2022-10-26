Bulawayo Eastern Suburbs to go without water

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Bulawayo City Council will cut water supplies for suburbs supplied by the Tuli reservoir to fix a burst pipe that connects Ncema and Fernhill Pump Stations until further notice.

In a statement, Acting Town Clerk Mrs Sikhangele Zhou said there would be no water in the following suburbs: “Lochview, Sunninghill, Marlands, Glencoe, Riverside, Waterford, Manningdale, Willsgrove, Buenavista, Douglasdale, Fortunes Gate, Selborne Park, Matsheumhlope Esigodini, Imbizo Barracks, Parklands, Khumalo, Queens Park, Suburbs, Mahatshula, Woodville, Kingsdale and Killarney.

Below is the full statement:

“Water supplies interruption and temporary suspension of the 72-hour shedding for areas supplied by the Tuli reservoir.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public of water supply interruptions to all areas fed by the Tuli Reservoir. This is due to a burst which occurred on the clear water line supplying the Tuli reservoir between Ncema and Fernhill Pump Stations. The following areas are likely to be affected:

“Lochview, Sunninghill, Marlands, Glencoe, Riverside, Waterford, Manningdale, Willsgrove, Buenavista, Douglasdale, Fortunes gate, Selborne Park, Matsheumhlope Esigodini, Imbizo Barracks, Parklands, Khumalo, Queens Park, Suburbs, Mahatshula, Woodville, Kingsdale, Killarney.”

“The City of Bulawayo will temporarily suspend the current 72-hour water shedding programme in the Tuli Reservoir zone until the burst pipe is repaired. Residents are advised that supplies will be restored once the repair works have been completed and pumping has resumed and the Tuli reservoir has been raised to acceptable levels.

Residents are requested to conserve water and keep taps turned off in the event that the work is completed sooner.

The City of Bulawayo wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for the inconvenience caused.”