Bulawayo embarks on dog tie-up order to control stray population

Nqobile Bhebhe

THE City of Bulawayo estimates that dog bite-related incidents will cost the city’s economy no less than US$117 900 in 2025 and to control the stray dog population, the local authority is planning to conduct a Dog Tie-Up Order.

The Tie Up Order is set to run from May 5 to June 6, which will involve shooting all stray dogs to control the city’s growing stray dog population.

The exercise is expected to cost US$8 690. Stray dogs have been identified as a major contributor to rabies outbreaks through dog bites.

Of the US$8 690 total, meals/meal allowance for non-Council staff has been allocated US$4 000, ammunition US$3 000, contingency (10 percent) US$790, Newspaper and Radio Advert US$500 and US$400 is earmarked for lighting equipment.

According to the latest council report, Director of Health Services, Dr Edwin Mzingwane told the Finance and Economic Development Committee that the city has seen a steady rise in dog bite injuries over the past few years.

For instance, he said in 2022, there were 698 dog bite injuries and 11 rabies cases.

Six of the cases were canine (dogs), two feline (cats), two bovine (cattle) and one human.

In 2023 there were 597 dog bites, while in 2024 there were 751 dog bites and one human death.

In January and February 2025, 72 and 84 cases of dog bites were recorded respectively.

Residents in high-density areas are only permitted to keep two dogs, while those in low-density areas may own up to four.

Dr Mzingwane projected that dog bite cases could reach 836 by the end of 2025, emphasising the economic and health burden posed by these incidents.

“The dog bites were estimated to cost the City’s economy no less than US$117 900 in 2025. Noting that rabies was a fatal disease that almost certainly resulted in death when symptoms had set in, there was need to control the stray dog population in the City as these would significantly contribute to rabies outbreak.”

The report further details that the Tie-Up Order will be executed at night for public safety and will involve collaboration with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), and the Department of Veterinary Services.