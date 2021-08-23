Bulawayo endorses ED

Zanu-PF Secretary for the Women’s League who is also the President of the Senate Cde Mabel Chinomona (left), the Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube, the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services who is also Women’s League Secretary for Administration Cde Monica Mutsvangwa admire school uniforms sewn by Mrs Rosemary Muzondo (right) on display at Nketa Hall, Nketa 8 suburb, Bulawayo, during the party’s campaign against Covid-19 yesterday. In the background is the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Cde Raj Modi. (Picture by Dennis ssMudzamiri)

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF Women’s League has said President Mnangagwa is ticking all the national development boxes in line with his electoral promises and the wing had therefore, endorsed his candidature for the 2023 presidential elections.

The Women’s League said this in Bulawayo yesterday during the launch of a Covid-19 mask sewing project.

Women’s League members in Bulawayo yesterday became the third province after Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North to endorse President Mnangagwa.

Speaking during yesterday’s event, Women’s League Secretary for Administration and also Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said within three years of his tenure, President Mnangagwa has brought economic stability while pursuing infrastructure development.

She urged Women’s League members to be the ambassadors of the President at grassroot level.

“Let’s be united and rally behind President Mnangagwa’s leadership. President Mnangagwa has been in power for only three years and as Women’s League leaders as you leave this place, have take-aways to assist you explain the many development projects being implemented across the country. Zimbabweans are very peaceful people, they are not violent so approach them and tell them about the programmes that President Mnangagwa has implemented since coming into power,” she said.

“President ED Mnangagwa wants to unite Zimbabweans. On Thursday he was in Manicaland, on Friday he was in Harare giving cars to police so that our police can effectively execute their duties and yesterday he was in Bulawayo uniting Zimbabweans. It doesn’t matter whether you speak chiKaranga, chiShona, or isiNdebele, we are all sons and daughters of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is a unitary state, let’s stop saying things that divide us.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa was addressing the welfare issues of former freedom fighters and was on course towards resolving the Gukurahundi issue.

“The Gukurahundi issue was taboo, it wasn’t openly discussed but the President has engaged chiefs and said let’s talk about it. We need to do everything and fix everything that needs to be fixed. Those without birth certificates should get them. He is fostering national building and national healing. Those who need counselling, psychosocial support, consultation of victims — all these the President has said should be done,” she said.

Cde Mutsvangwa said through President Mnangagwa’s leadership the foreign currency auction system has brought stability in the financial sector dealing with illegal foreign currency trading.

“Some people may think this is just happening on its own but no, we are recording these successes because we have an astute leader who is spending sleepless nights planning on how to make the country better. He is fixing the country’s roads, ensuring that we have access to potable water as the minister was saying.

President Mnangagwa is consistent and committed to ensure that people have access to water in Bulawayo through improvement of Bulawayo Water Works. He is fixing doctors’ quarters at Mpilo Central Hospital, civil servants are being paid on time, he has held meetings with artistes in Bulawayo all these projects are proof that he is committed to making life better for all Zimbabwean,” she said.

Senate President and Zanu-PF Secretary for Women’s League Cde Mabel Chinomona said while Covid-19 has derailed Government’s programmes, President Mnangagwa leadership has seen the country balancing saving lives and economic progress.

“If it wasn’t for Covid-19 this country would be far ahead in terms of development because of President Mnangagwa.

The country is spending a lot of money to purchase Covid-19 vaccines. President Mnangagwa is leading the Covid-19 vaccination in the region. Let’s all get vaccinated,” said Cde Chinomona.

She said on infrastructural development, Government is building dams to ensure there is enough water for irrigation and domestic use.

“We are under sanctions; we cannot borrow but we are using our own resources to develop our country. We need to appreciate the work that the President has done and this is just within three years. Imagine what he will do if he has been given another term,” she said.

Cde Chinomona urged Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube to call Government departments to order.

She said women should benefit from Government programmes and it was worrying to hear that a widow in Bulawayo lost all her possessions following the death of her husband.

Cde Chinomona said Minister Ncube should advance the interests of women.

“You have to call them to your office because you represent the President. When they see you, they should see President Mnangagwa. The more you are lenient with them the more they will disrespect you,” she said.

Cde Chinomoma said Bulawayo should address internal squabbles which has seen the ruling party losing in Bulawayo.

“We have one problem in Bulawayo, I don’t know why you trample on each other. There are a lot of internal fights. You are very good at pulling each other down in the party as opposed to uplifting each other,” said Cde Chinomona.

Minister Ncube said President Mnangagwa has responded to the Bulawayo problem hence the pouring of funds towards the Gwayi-Shangani Dam project.

“When we had a water disaster last year which led to the death of some residents in Luveve, President Mnangagwa chipped in and now Bulawayo is drawing 20 megalitres of water daily from Nyamandlovu boreholes which is augmenting supplies from the city’s supply dams. Gwayi-Shangani Dam is under construction and it is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

By the end of next year, the Gwayi-Shangani-Bulawayo pipeline will be completed so in our lifetime we will drink water from Zambezi, thanks to President Mnangagwa’s leadership,” said Minister Ncube.

She said the doctors’ quarters at Mpilo Central Hospital are expected to be completed by the end of next month, which shows the Government’s commitment towards addressing the needs of civil servants.

At the same event, musician Mrs Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi was unveiled as Bulawayo’s representative for Young Women for Economic Development.