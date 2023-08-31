Bulawayo environmental champion works for a greener future

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

AS the impacts of climate change intensify with each passing year, more and more young people are joining the movement for positive change.

By leading the discussion around climate change, they are also spreading awareness and motivating others to take action.

One such youth is Bulawayo-based Ms Thubelihle Roslyn Ndlovu (22) who has formed an organisation aimed at protecting the environment and addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

A passionate environmentalist, Ms Ndlovu founded Green Zimbabwe, a non-profit making organisation dedicated to climate activism.

Through her work, Ms Ndlovu, a National University of Science and Technology (Nust) environmental science student, aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainable practices in Zimbabwe.

Green Zimbabwe focuses on various aspects of environmental conservation and sustainability. The organisation actively engages in initiatives such as waste management, renewable energy promotion, and advocating for policies that support environmental protection.

By collaborating with local communities, Government departments, and other stakeholders, Green Zimbabwe strives to create a positive impact on the environment and contribute to a greener future.

“We have been partnering with relevant organisations such as ENACTUS Nust, Lupane State University (LSU) ENACTUS, and Bulawayo City Council among others for cleanup campaigns and commemorating World Environmental Day and discussing the environmental changes taking place,” she said.

Ms Ndlovu said she recently launched a climate education series to discuss climate change.

“We recently launched a climate education series whereby young people from all over Africa discuss climate change. Through capitalisation of the internet we hold meetings on different social media platforms and discuss different issues affecting the environment,” she said.

Ms Ndlovu’s journey as an environmentalist began at a young age when she developed a deep appreciation for nature and the urgent need to protect it.

“Witnessing the detrimental effects of deforestation, pollution, and climate change in my country, I was motivated to take action. As I grew up, I was a tree hugger and enjoyed planting and taking care of trees,” she said.

“I loved nature and a clean environment hence I chose to study environmental health science at university. As someone who loves a clean environment, I had to stand up and do something, and that ultimately gave birth to Green Zimbabwe.

With a strong belief in the power of collective effort, Ms Ndlovu founded Green Zimbabwe to help mobilise individuals, communities, and young people towards sustainable practices.

“Improper waste disposal has adverse effects on both human health and the environment. As Green Zimbabwe, we promote waste reduction, recycling, and proper waste disposal techniques to minimise pollution and encourage a circular economy,” said Ms Ndlovu.

“Through educational programmes and community outreach initiatives, Green Zimbabwe raises awareness about the importance of responsible waste management practices.”

Ms Ndlovu said promoting renewable energy is also a significant focus area for Green Zimbabwe.

The organisation advocates for the adoption of clean and sustainable energy sources such as solar and wind power.

“As a nation that is severely impacted by climate change, it is imperative for us to take a leading role in the energy transition. Energy transitions have been occurring throughout history, as societies have continuously sought more efficient and sustainable sources of energy,” said Ms Ndlovu.

“From the early use of firewood for heating and cooking and now the growing interest in transitioning to green hydrogen, our energy systems have evolved over time. Green Zimbabwe also engages in advocacy work, and we actively participate in policy discussions and campaigns for the implementation of environmental regulations and frameworks that support sustainable development.”

Ms Ndlovu is also part of an energy fellowship, a two-month programme in Africa that educates young African leaders on sustainable energy.

“I am currently part of the Youth for Sustainable Energy Fellowship which is a fellowship programme running for two months educating young African leaders on sustainable energy. I hope to be able to make content after graduating from the fellowship,” she said.