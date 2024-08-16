Bulawayo family seeks relative who went missing 30 years ago

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A BULAWAYO family is looking for a relative that went missing 30 years ago.

Mr Michael Mabhena, who should be turning 62 years old this year and is from Nkulumane in Bulawayo, went missing since 1994.

In a statement on X, Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube appealed for information that may assist in his location.

He was 32 years old when he went missing. Mr Mabhena is approximately 1.67m height, medium body, and dark in complexion. He was last seen wearing a black and white T-Shirt, black jean trousers and white farmer shoes.

Insp Ncube said anyone may know where Mr Mabhena is, should contact ZRP Nkulumane on (0292) 481145 or escort him to any nearest police station.