Bulawayo farmer fatally runs over sleeping baby

A FARMER in Bulawayo fatally ran over an eight-month-old baby who was sleeping on a grassy patch at his plot as he was reversing his car.

The baby belonged to a woman who had come to do a piece job, harvesting tomatoes, at the plot situated in Glengarry.

Police said the tragedy occurred on 7 January and the unnamed farmer has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide.

In a statement on X police said baby Amathe Shumba sustained serious head injuries and stomach bruises and was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where she died upon admission.

The driver was charged with Culpable Homicide as he had failed to keep a proper lookout before driving.

Police have warned drivers to be always alert and drive with due care, checking their surroundings especially when reversing in the residential areas.

Members of the public were also warned to be extra careful when there are children aroun