Bulawayo female DJ Kapitol C to rock Friday late show

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Correspondent

Bulawayo-born female DJ Kapitol C has expressed excitement as she will be the first DJ to feature at the monthly Friday Late Show scheduled for tomorrow at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Raised in Nketa suburb, Kapitol C (real name Nontokozo Sithandazile Khumalo), grew up listening to hip-hop music by both local and foreign artists and she said this inspired her career in music.

Since the show premiered in 2018, Kapitol C becomes the first DJ to feature on the show which is usually shadowed by hip hop artists amongst others.

This month’s line up will feature hip hop artists Xlyrical Venom, Sparks 45, Kuluman, M.U.S.E The Artist and talented guitarist and singer Kinah the Music.

Hip hop lovers will also be treated to a special guest performance from Def Jam Africa’s Asaph as he readies to drop his much-anticipated Ep ‘Big Mhofu’.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Kapitol C said she is excited to represent female DJs at the show and promised to give the audience the best of her mixtapes.

“I feel honoured to be given the opportunity to showcase my expertise at one of the popular music shows in the city. I’m excited that I will be representing women in the music industry and I am prepared to show the world that we are capable of putting up a show.

“I am going to be playing a hip hop centered set with bits of old school, boom bap which is a subgenre of hip hop as well as the new hip hop which will be dominated by our local artists,” she said.

Kapitol C is a music enthusiast who has been in the music industry for at least five years after deciding to follow her dream of becoming a DJ in 2016.

Her mixtapes have been played on musical themed events including the Sunday Deep House Chillas, In Tha House Sessions and other corporate events.

Outside music, she is a poet, a fashion model and a professional copywriter.

The Friday Late Show is a monthly show organised by Early Entertainment in partnership with the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo and other local entities. Its aim is exposing up-and-coming artists to local audiences, promoting musical growth, collaborations and sponsorship as well as creating a sense of appreciation and support for local music.