Bulawayo firm breaks new ground. . . acquires first transformer oil regeneration machine

Thokozile Mbedzi, Business Writer

BULAWAYO-based industrial solutions firm, Star Delta Company has acquired a CMM R12 machine, which is capable of regenerating transformer oil and servicing of copper wire windings.

In what could be the first of its kind in the country, the company says the investment towards this new equipment is expected to boost its business and impact positively on other sectors of the economy.

Star Delta has a staff complement of 35 and hopes to increase the numbers up to 200 workers depending on the contracts they get.

Chief executive officer, Mr Honest Chinda, said they channeled more than US$300 000 to secure the equipment plus other expenses in order to beef up the business by embracing technology.

This has opened a wider business window for the value chain, said Mr Chinda in an interview.

“This is a great opportunity for all the companies who deal with oil for transformers because we have brought the first machine in the country, which regenerates transformer oil and also services copper wire windings insulated by paper to remove the sludge, which builds up in transformers,” he said.

“Transformer oils are expensive and by so doing we regenerate the oil and save the company half of the amount they will buy with, which is a lot of money.

“If we regenerate the oil and service transformers, the big ones last for 40 years whilst the small ones go up to five to eight years depending on their lifespan. We regenerate all the transformer oil from 500 litres to 10 000 litres.”

Mr Chinda said the regeneration of transformer oil is critical for companies and indicated the need for companies to facilitate taking up samples to the laboratory for checking the content of different impurities like moisture, acids, sludge, and other properties.

After this, he said it was crucial to then regenerate the oil as this saves the business and contributes to environmental conservation.

“The regeneration of oil helps the companies to avoid land pollution and adhere to EMA regulations because if the company is to dispose of the oil every time, this causes disaster,” said Mr Chinda.

“Regeneration becomes cheaper and environmentally friendly. We are open to engaging with all the companies on such services.

“We can do the services at the companies or mines depending on their request whether to service at their premises or to carry the transformers. Our machine is user-friendly.”

General manager, Mr Knowledge Mhlanga, also said the new machinery has amplified the way the business operates.

“This machine regenerates oil for transformers and not purifying only. The company has nine subdivisions, which are; the switch-gear distribution, automation and central control division, smart metering division, amateur winding division, switchboard manufacturing division, transformer maintenance and oil, regeneration division, lubricants division, Renewable energy division and pumping division,” he said.

“We have 35 employees and if we get some contracts our staff will increase depending on the project. Sometimes we have 175 to 200. Our company started operations in 1994.”

At a time when the country is investing more resources towards energy generation and transmission, Star Delta has stressed the need for individual businesses to embrace technology and ensure that their transformers are regularly serviced to increase their life span.

“We also do turbines at Kariba, Hwange, and others. We work with the mines and ZESA and other companies. Servicing helps the networking to take place very well and by so doing we can have the best services as a country,” said Mr Chinda.

“We started research in 2016 and went to Germany where we did some studies and now, we have managed to buy this machine, which is a game changer for developing countries and could be the first in the region.

“If we regenerate the oil, we also put the samples to the laboratory and give our clients to take the samples to the laboratory of their choice in order to get credible results.

“We have done some presentations with the various sectors on this new technology,” he said.