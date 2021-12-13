Bulawayo firm makes graders

Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube and Andglerenier Web Investments managing director Engineer Jan Cloete share a lighter moment during the demonstration of how a grader made by the company works in Pelandaba in Bulawayo yesterday

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO company is manufacturing graders that will help in import substitution as Government rolls out the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 (ERRP2).

The company is seeking Government’s support to scale up production as it believes the country’s development trajectory is in sync with its operations.

Andglerenier Web Investments manufactures hydraulic operated graders. Graders have become one of the most sought-after road rehabilitation equipment as Government has scaled up the ERRP. 2. The programme includes resurfacing of roads, pothole patching, regravelling among others.

Company directors yesterday demonstrated to Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube how their grader operates as they worked on a road connecting Pelandaba West and Hyde Park Road, just after Pelandaba Cemetery.

The grader is pulled by a tractor which can work as a multi-purpose heavy vehicle.

Andglerenier Web Investments managing director Engineer Jan Cloete said they have so far manufactured 10 graders and believes there is a window of growth in the prevailing economic environment.

“This grader was developed here in Bulawayo and that (Ran Well Grader) is the name that we baptised it with. And all the graders that we have subsequently made bear the same name.

The features of this grader are that it is hydraulic operated. Basically, it has four hydraulic ramps that manoeuvre the blade like a motorised grader in positions that operators want it to.

“We have made 10 of them that are spread across the country but due to the economic downturn following the land issue nothing happened until now when businesses seem to be starting up again,” said Eng Cloete.

“Government wants factories to be operating, people to be formally employed and to get the economy running.

So, we decided to push this into the market and this is where we are today. You have seen it operate here and we believe there is a market not just in Zimbabwe but in Sadc. We have already had inquiries from neighbouring countries for this particular one.”

He said while they import most of their raw materials, everything else is done in Bulawayo.

“All equipment needs to be imported, especially on the hydraulic side. We import raw materials and when it gets here, we refine it further. We create the hydraulic ramps, we construct the main frames, the cadges, everything else is done and manufactured here in Bulawayo,” he said.

Eng Cloete said for a start they intend to make about 100 graders per year and each machine would cost at least US$25 000 to assemble hence their desire for Government’s support.

“First we need their mercy and of course we want them to stand behind us to make this machine their part. The machine that you see running there, we as Government we rendered a hand to ensure that it gets to the market and it becomes a Zimbabwean machine.

I think in Zimbabwe there is a great market, there are farmers, local authorities, it runs cheaper than big motorised graders. Big motorised graders are faster and require a lot of money to maintain and these are much cheaper, might take a lot of time but will save a lot of money as well,” said Eng Cloete.

Minister Ncube said it was encouraging to see locals coming up with solutions to local problems.

“We feel so proud to have our sons doing this.

They have shown that the country should not lose money buying heavy machines when we can produce cheaper machines which are cost effective. We are proud that there are a lot of people doing a lot of work in their spaces in Bulawayo to contribute to development,” said Minister Ncube.

“We are here to witness what is being done by Jan and his partners. They have demonstrated to us and we had hoped the engineers from the Bulawayo City Council would come here.

We would have loved to get their input as well but as Government we are excited with what they have demonstrated to us,” said Minister Ncube.

She said the machine can benefit farmers and local authorities.

“Given this type of grader, I’m sure that rural district authorities with trunk roads can take advantage of this machine.

We also have areas that need such a machine, think of Cowdray Park, think of Pelandaba West and peri-urban. They need such a type of machine so that they can constantly rehabilitate the roads,” she said. – @nqotshili.