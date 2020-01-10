Bulawayo Gallery repairs begin

National Gallery in Bulawayo director Butholezwe Kgosi Nyathi (right) speaks to one of the contractors

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

RENOVATIONS at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo have commenced after the institution secured nearly US$40 000 to repair damaged sections of the building.

The gallery’s director Butholezwe Kgosi Nyathi who was appointed last year, has since his appointment been apppealing to Government, corporates, NGOs, artistes and members of the public to assist with funding to refurbish the gallery.

Nyathi said yesterday that the Australian Embassy had provided US$38 000 towards the refurbishment.

“The Australian Embassy has responded positively to our appeals for help and availed US$38 000 to fund the refurbishment work,” he said.

Nyathi said the work which involved putting up a ramp for people with disabilities and repair of the ceiling among other works, had already started.

He said other areas to be renovated include the car park, the outside ceiling (tongue and groove ceiling), lecture theatre, the permanent collection area and staff kitchen.

Nyathi said the gallery had also received US$50 000 from the Embassy of Switzerland and wanted to use the bulk of the funding to install a solar system to power some sections of the gallery.

“We’re appealing to corporates and individuals to chip in and help us mobilise more resources for painting. We’re delighted that we got money to deal with infrastructure components but we need to paint the exterior of the Gallery,” said Nyathi.

He said part of the grant awarded by the Embassy of Switzerland would be used for an institutional strengthening and resident artiste development programme.

Nyathi said he hopes to unveil a refurbished and environmentally friendly Gallery by June.

Government officials including Minister of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation Kirsty Coventry and Minister of State for Bulawayo Province Judith Ncube were last year taken on a tour of the Gallery so that they have an appreciation of the amount of work that needs to be done. – @bonganinkunzi