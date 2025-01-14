Bulawayo gears up for Misters of Zimbabwe auditions

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Bulawayo auditions for the Misters of Zimbabwe will take place at the King’s Kraal on January 25.

The auditions will begin at 10:00am and conclude at 2:00 pm. Other cities have already held their auditions online and entry to the Bulawayo auditions is free.

The pageant final is scheduled for March 15 at the Harare Showgrounds. According to one of the organisers, Zibusiso Mtshayisa, the auditions aim to discover male models who can represent Zimbabwe on a global stage.

“Misters of Zimbabwe is hosting its third Misters of Zimbabwe pageant, and other cities have already auditioned online. However, the Bulawayo auditions will be different, as we will be conducting physical auditions.

“Founded in 2023, Misters of Zimbabwe has quickly become a leading national male pageant. Our debut at the ‘Man of the World’ competition in the Philippines earned multiple awards and in 2024, we secured the Mister Tourism World and Mister Tourism Africa franchises.

“We also achieved accolades such as Best National Costume. With new franchises lined up for 2025, including Mister Earth International, we are a fast-growing, nationally recognised platform representing Zimbabwe on the global stage,” he shared.

The judging panel includes award-winning model Royce Gavi, who is a fashion designer and the reigning Mr Tourism Africa Zimbabwe; Ben Chest, a multi-talented, award-winning model, actor, brand ambassador and influencer; and Victoria Ncube. Hosting the auditions will be Zibusiso Mzolisi Mtshayisa.

Zibusiso further emphasised that the competition is seeking individuals who embody the values of confidence and community spirit.

“If you think you have what it takes to be crowned, don’t miss the opportunity to showcase your talent, make new connections and represent the country on a global stage.

“I personally requested the physical audition in Bulawayo as I wanted to create an opportunity for Bulawayo’s male models to participate. This was after realising that we have very few male models from Bulawayo,” he said.

Participants are expected to arrive dressed in black T-shirts and jeans.

The pageant was created to provide opportunities and empower male models, as most pageants, such as Miss Universe and Miss Environment, traditionally focus on empowering young women.

The Misters of Zimbabwe also holds contracts with international pageants, including Mr Global, Mr Manhunt, Mr Grand International and Mr Tourism World.