Bulawayo gears up for Shebeen Festival

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The Shebeen Festival being hosted at Archers Sports Club in Bulawayo this Saturday, promises to be a vibrant celebration of the rich cultural heritage of shebeens in the city.

Organised by Belinda Maseko, popularly known in social circles as “Sister,” the festival aims to honour the legendary Shebeen Queens and Kings who have made significant contributions to their communities.

Renowned radio personality and comedian Babongile Skhonjwa will be the MC at the event which will feature an impressive lineup of performers including DJs Mzoe, Nospa, Phat Joe, Keitho, Crazy Dee, Ramsey K and Band Fusion Band and Iyasa.

Organisers said the focus will not only be on music but also on creating an atmosphere of nostalgia and community spirit that Shebeens once represented.

Sister said she drew inspiration from her childhood experiences as she grew up in a Shebeen environment.

“The purpose of the festival is to honour the Shebeen Queens and Kings who have become legends and to show our appreciation for the love they showed their communities and families. I also want to demonstrate to the current generation that it is possible to succeed and provide for your family through this business,” Sister said.

The theme of the festival reflects the deep-rooted connection to the community’s history, emphasising the importance of Shebeens.

The festival aims to showcase the lasting impact of Shebeens on the community and to provide a platform for current generations to appreciate the legacy of Shebeen.

“The Shebeen Festival is a celebration of the legacy of shebeens, which has been an important part of the community for generations. It was a place where people of all backgrounds could come together and respect each other, and where politicians, businesspeople, and others could meet without interruption.

“The festival is a tribute to this unique and special place, and its lasting impact on the community,” said Sister.

She said attendees can expect traditional food and music from legends such as Splash, Dalom Kids, Majaivana, Freddy Gwala, and Soul Brothers.

A special game called Mabhija will also add excitement to the festivities.

With a focus on love, fun, and celebration, the Shebeen Festival encourages the community to unite and embrace their shared heritage.

Shebeens in high-density suburbs such as koSafana in Mzilikazi and Emazengeni in Magwegwe North have been popular while some in the low-density suburbs in the city have sprouted.