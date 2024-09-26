Bulawayo girl (7) drowns in community well

Mourners gather at the home of young Sakhile Thandeka Sibanda who died on Wednesday afternoon after falling into a well in Pelandaba suburb.

Raymond Jaravaza

IN a tragic incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon, a Grade One pupil lost her life after plunging into a water well in Pelandaba suburb.

The well is used by community members for water amid a prolonged water shedding regime in Bulawayo. Little Sakhile Thandeka Sibanda was returning home from her mother’s vending stall at the nearby shops when she met her untimely death.

Her uncle Mr Amkela Nkiwane said the well was covered with an improvised black plastic lip that young Sakhile stepped on resulting in her falling metres deep into the well. She was doing Grade One at Magwegwe Primary School.