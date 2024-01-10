Bulawayo girls shine in Namibia tennis tour

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

YOUNG tennis ace Kuzivaishe Chapepa won the girls’ Under-14 International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) Southern African Junior Individual and Teams Championships title in Namibia yesterday.

Chapepa, who hails from Bulawayo, is ranked second position in the CAT 14 and Under circuit, as at January 1.

On her road to victory in Namibia, she started on a bye in round one and went to the second match to face Anna Chan Kwai Siong whom she beat 6-2, 6-1.

She advanced to the quarter-final stage and posted a score of 6-2, 5-7, 10-5, making an easy passage to the next stage.

Again, she was to do light work in the semi-final leg where she beat South African Nikilitha Ndungane 6-0, 6-2.

Yesterday morning, the final pitted her against Jordan Edwards, another South African. Chapepa was to prove her intent as she won convincing set scores of 6-2, 6-1 to land the first position.

The victory could not have come any sweeter for her parents. Her father, Fradreck Chapepa told Zimpapers Sports Hub of how proud they were.

“I am proud as a parent. Her mother is equally elated at the victory. We pray that we get support for her. We say thank you to the Sport and Recreation Commission and Tennis Zimbabwe for the support,” said Chapepa.

She trains with Curro Hazeldean Academy in South Africa during school holidays yet here she is under Thesly Mufunda’s Global Athlete Performance Sports.

It was indeed a good outing for the country’s representatives at the championships, with other Bulawayo-based players Courage Ndlovu and Akeelah Khanye also impressing on the court.

Ndlovu is presently ranked at position two in the national Under-14 table compiled by Tennis Zimbabwe, while Khanye is in fourth position in the girls’ category.

Khanye bowed out in the third-place play-off to settle for position four in the singles contest.

She had a bye in the first round. Stepping up on the court, she played against Chrystella Rahrinjanahary of Madagascar and won with set scores of 6-0, 6-0. She was to register another victory on the charts, beating Lesotho’s Leshoele Phuthi 6-1, 6-1 to proceed to the semi-finals.

She was to meet her toughest match as she lost 6-4, 6-1 to settle for the third-place play-off.

For the achievement, her father Glad Khanye said: “The fact that she reached the semis and played the doubles means that she performed well. It was a brilliant performance. Her training was a bit compromised but, surprisingly she did well.”

In his first singles match, Ndlovu beat Kabelo Chopo of Lesotho 6-4, 6-0. He went back on court only to lose 6-4, 6-4 to Tinashe Phatshwane of Botswana

Ndlovu was to face off against Ny Avo Razafindrazka of Madagascar in a match that he won 6-3, 6-3. He again got the better of Luan Brand of Namibia, whom he beat 6-4, 6-4.

He partnered Marcus Simane of Botswana and they lost 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 to Liama Mancoma (South Africa) and Abdallah Mouss Jujeedawa of Mauritius.

He finished in position 12 out of 32 players in the singles contest and his next assignment will be the team event later in the week.

Ndlovu’s father, Julius Ndlovu said they were grateful for the support they had received.

“If our children are representing the country at such levels, we must be proud. It means a lot. We encourage them to remain strong and aim higher.

For now, my appeal is for assistance whenever these kids are to travel outside the country. We thank all who have come on board to make sure that the journey and the competitions go well,” said Ndlovu.

The Southern African Junior Individual and Teams Championships started on January 6 and will run up to 16. – @NkosieLegend.