Bulawayo grapples with vehicle shortages, waste management challenges , and by-law enforcement

Online Writer

THE City of Bulawayo is battling significant challenges in waste management, including vehicle shortages, landfill hazards, and by-law enforcement issues, as highlighted during the November 2024 council meeting, contained in the latest council report.

Councillors and officials outlined a series of logistical and environmental issues requiring urgent attention to safeguard public health and maintain the city’s reputation for cleanliness.

A report tabled during the meeting revealed that only half of the city’s 16 refuse trucks are operational, while the other half are out of service. The lone skip hauler, critical for managing high-volume waste areas, remains non-functional, alongside other vital machinery such as tipper trucks.

“These shortages are severely affecting service delivery,” noted the Director of Health Services Dr Edwin Mzingwane. “Efforts are underway to assemble our own skip hauler, but this will not address the immediate challenges of waste accumulation in high-demand areas.”

Councillor S. Moyo expressed frustration over the lack of progress: “High-volume areas no longer have skip bins, and residents are resorting to illegal dumping. This is unacceptable for a city like Bulawayo, which prides itself on cleanliness.”

The Trenance Landfill site, which has been plagued by recurring fires, is posing serious health hazards for nearby residents. Councillor A.R. Moyo raised the alarm during the meeting: “The smoke from these fires is affecting the surrounding communities. This is a health disaster waiting to happen.”

Cllr Moyo proposed innovative solutions to mitigate the risks. “The only sustainable way forward is waste-to-energy generation,” he said. “Relocating the landfill is not an option as it would cost over US$1.8 million. Instead, maintaining the current site and procuring equipment for US$950,000 is more feasible.”

The Director of Health Services added that improved recycling could significantly reduce waste going to the landfill. “Currently, only 5 percent of waste is being recycled, yet this could dramatically decrease the volume of waste and reduce fire risks,” he said.

Staff shortages in the Central Business District (CBD) have also been blamed for worsening waste management. “We currently have only two cleansing supervisors for the entire CBD,” said the Dr Mzingwane. “This is clearly insufficient.”

Cllr Moyo praised the city’s enforcement of anti-littering by-laws but pointed out obstacles. “Political interference is making enforcement difficult,” she said. “We need a stronger presence on the ground and more support from stakeholders to address lawlessness.”

The council confirmed that it is recruiting security guards to enhance by-law enforcement, with training expected to begin later this month.

A consultative meeting involving stakeholders is planned for January 2025 to address landfill management and explore waste-to-energy partnerships. “For these initiatives to succeed, we need partners,” Cllr Moyo said.

In the interim, the council has approached the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) to expedite the hiring of equipment. Additionally, skip bins will be reinstated in high-demand areas, particularly as waste levels increase during the farm produce season.

While Bulawayo’s leadership remains committed to addressing these challenges, councillors stressed the need for swift action. “If we do not invest in adequate machinery and enforce our by-laws more effectively, these problems will only escalate,” Cllr Moyo warned.

With solutions such as recycling, waste-to-energy initiatives, and enhanced enforcement, Bulawayo has the opportunity to set a benchmark for sustainable urban waste management in Zimbabwe. However, success will depend on timely implementation and collective effort.