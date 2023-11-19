Bulawayo handball prepares for national championships

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

HANDBALL teams in Bulawayo concluded their preparations for the upcoming national championships scheduled to be hosted in the city next weekend.

The teams assessed their readiness when they played at the United College of Education (UCE) courts, the venue for the national competition on November 25-26.

UCE’s women side proved the better of all its opponents after winning all their games. In the first match they played against Mpopoma Movers, winning 18-5.

The hosts were to invite on court, Bulawayo Polytechnic ladies who they beat 26-18. Another team that continues to improve competition in the city, the Bulawayo Handball Club were paired against Bulawayo Polytechnic in a match that the students lost 19-15.

Mpopoma Movers lost their first tie with Bulawayo Polytechnic 35-19. Ajax beat Bulawayo Polytechnic 39-32.

Other matches were scheduled to be played during the week as teams continue with the preparations.

Bulawayo handball board chairman Taurai Ngwenya told Zimpapers Sports Hub that they were now busy with planning for the national championship which they are proud to play host to.

“There was some action on Saturday as our teams played friendly matches in preparation for the big event that is the national championships. It is expected that on November 25 to 26, the city plays host to the tournament that will bring as many teams countrywide.

“So, it has been a pretty busy schedule from our side. We have encouraged teams in Bulawayo to up their game and make sure to represent the province well. The games played at the weekend were just but preparatory but I have the belief that players are up for the competition,” said Ngwenya.

Hosting the national championships will be big test for Ngwenya and his team who were recently elected into the board that runs handball affairs in the city.

Other members are Brian Rukasha the vice-chairperson, Mbongeni Tshabangu, Brian Chauke and Cephas Mushati who are committee members.

Weekend matches results at a glance:

Women:

United College of Education 18 – 5 Mpopoma Movers; UCE 26 – 18 Bulawayo Polytechnic; Bulawayo Handball Club 19 – 15 Bulawayo Polytechnic; Bulawayo Handball Club 14 – 10 Mpopoma Movers

Men:

Bulawayo Polytechnic 35 – 19 Mpopoma Movers; Ajax 39 – 32 Bulawayo Polytechnic, Powerhouse 23-27 Bulawayo Polytechnic

@NkosieLegend