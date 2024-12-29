Bulawayo has demonstrated its commitment to unity – Bulawayo Minister of State Judith Ncube

Nqobile Bhebhe [email protected]

Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube has said Bulawayo demonstrated its commitment to unity in the country by hosting the prestigious thanksgiving prayer service.

She said the city is a symbol of untapped potential and exemplifies the rich opportunities that the country has.

In her welcome remarks at the 8th National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo, Minister Ncube said Bulawayo remains steadfast to innovation and spirit of stewardship as the country forges ahead to be an upper middle-income society by 2030.

She also highlighted the spirit of forgiveness prevailing in the country.

This year’s National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service, hosted by the Inter-denominational churches are being held under the theme: “Our Nation, Our Opportunity — Celebrating the progress and acknowledging the potential for our country Zimbabwe”.