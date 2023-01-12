Bulawayo health services department fire Dr Edwin Sibanda

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO health services department director Dr Edwin Sibanda (pictured) has been suspended with immediate effect over alleged incompetence linked to the continued deteriorating environmental standards in the city centre.

The mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni confirmed that his suspension was due to public discontent with the manner in which the Environmental Health Branch; under the City Health Department has been performing. Garbage has been accumulating in the Central Business District and shopping centres.

In keeping with his supervisory role over Heads of Departments; the Chief Executive Officer has exercised his prerogative and instruments of power. We take note of this development. We also respect the rights of the affected employee. Due process will kick in; once the council is furnished with the relevant reports,” said Clr Mguni confirming the suspension to our sister paper Sunday News.

More to follow…

@thamamoe