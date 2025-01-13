Bulawayo High Court achieves case management turnaround, handles record numbers in 2024

Nqobile Tshili [email protected]

THE High Court in Bulawayo has achieved a remarkable turnaround in case management, addressing long-standing concerns about delayed justice.

In 2024, the court made significant strides, particularly in handling serious criminal and civil cases, marking a new era of efficiency and collaboration.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba revealed that the court successfully handled 137 murder cases from the Midlands province, a feat made possible by the concerted efforts of multiple stakeholders.

“I extend my gratitude to the Prosecutor General, the Zimbabwe Law Society, and private lawyers for their active participation in the swift handling of these cases,” he said.

The court’s achievements were not limited to criminal cases.

Over 120 000 civil cases were processed last year, further underscoring the institution’s commitment to restoring public confidence in the justice system.

The Chief Justice also praised the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders in delivering justice in the Midlands region. “This success demonstrates the power of partnerships in achieving efficient justice delivery,” he noted.

The High Court in Bulawayo, which had previously struggled with case backlogs, has become a model for improving judicial efficiency. The improvements are part of a broader strategy to address systemic delays across the country’s courts.

As the judiciary looks ahead to 2025, the success of the High Court in Bulawayo serves as a blueprint for other regions grappling with similar challenges. It reflects a renewed commitment to ensuring justice is not only delivered but delivered promptly and fairly.