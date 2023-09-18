Bulawayo High Court circuit comes to Gweru

16.00

THE Bulawayo High Court Circuit will from today be sitting in Gweru for two weeks during which 21 murder cases will be heard.

Midlands provincial prosecutor Mr Samuel Pedzisayi confirmed the development in an interview yesterday.

He said the 21 murder cases will be heard before High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo.

“The third term of the 2023 High Court circuit for the Midlands Province is starting today to September 23 and 21 cases will be heard before Justice Nokuthula Moyo for two weeks,” said Mr Pedzisayi.

Mr Pedzisayi said the murder cases involve 24 accused persons, mostly artisanal gold miners, who allegedly engaged in deadly fights over gold claims and crimes of passion.

He said in one of the cases, Lawrence Moyo (26) from Mbizo Suburb in Kwekwe allegedly teamed up with his wife and brother-in-law to kill his mother-in-law Mrs Inna Ncube (53) by pulling out her tooth which they claimed she used to bewitch people.

Moyo, Mr Pedzisayi said, also stomped on her stomach, landing on it with his knees several times, saying he was exorcising her of evil spirits.

This was after his wife had allegedly told him that her mother had a tooth that she used for witchcraft purposes.