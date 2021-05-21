Bulawayo High Court Judge sentences five men to receive 10 cuts with a cane

In the Bulawayo High Court yesterday Masanika, alias George, a native agriculturalist of the Bulawayo district, was sentenced by Mr Justice RJ Hudson to receive 10 cuts with a cane and to three and half years imprisonment with hard labour for rape.

For culpable homicide Mubi, also a native agriculturalist of the Bulawayo district, was sentenced to six months imprisonment with hard labour.

Mhlanganyelwa, of unknown occupation and residence, was sentenced to two and half years’ imprisonment with hard labour and to receive 10 cuts with a cane for housebreaking with the intent to steal and theft, and was warned of the indeterminate sentence. Mhlanganyelwa admitted several previous convictions.

For two counts of rape, Simasiku, a native labourer of Long John Mine, Gwanda, was sentenced to receive 10 cuts with the cane and to undergo six years’ imprisonment with hard labour.

Extract from The Bulawayo Chronicle of 21 May, 1940