Bulawayo housing administration reports decline in cessions for November 2024

Online Writer

THE City of Bulawayo processed fewer housing cessions in November 2024 compared to the previous month, according to a report presented by the Director of Housing and Community Services on 5 December 2024.

Cession refers to the formal giving up of rights, property, or territory.

The report detailed activities across the city’s 11 Housing Administration offices, which handle matters related to deceased estates, court orders, voluntary transfers, and home ownership conversions for properties under long-term leases or agreements of sale.

It highlighted a total of 70 cessions processed in November, marking a decline from the 82 cessions recorded in October. The breakdown of November’s statistics is as follows:

• Deceased Estates: 24 cessions processed, down from 33 in October.

• Court Orders: 3 cessions processed, compared to 4 in October.

• Voluntary Transfers/Resales: 42 transactions, slightly down from 45 in October.

• Conversion to Home Ownership: 1 cession recorded, up from none in October.

The Pumula office recorded the highest number of voluntary transfers in November, with 12 transactions. Meanwhile, Cowdray Park handled the most deceased estate cessions, totalling 11.

The report noted that the Housing Administration section is responsible for facilitating cessions for properties under various lease and sale agreements. However, the decline in cessions was not attributed to specific challenges or operational disruptions.

Bulawayo’s Housing Administration offices play a vital role in regularising property ownership and ensuring smooth transitions in cases of inheritance, resales, and legal orders. The city operates 11 offices located in Nketa, Mpopoma, Mzilikazi, Lobengula, Entumbane, Tshabalala, Magwegwe, Pumula, Nkulumane, Luveve, and Cowdray Park.

As the city continues to expand, these offices are essential in maintaining order in housing administration and addressing the growing demand for property regularisation services.

The Housing and Community Services Department is expected to monitor the trends in cessions closely and address any factors contributing to fluctuations in the numbers. Residents are encouraged to approach their local Housing Administration offices for assistance with property-related matters.