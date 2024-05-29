Bulawayo Imbube groups unite to celebrate cultural heritage through music show

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

On Saturday, Bulawayo will witness a remarkable display of cultural unity as local imbube groups join forces for the “Our Roots, Our Culture: Imbali Yakwethu Music Show” at the Bulawayo Theatre.

Organised by Amaqaqa and Great Stars IJongosi, the event will showcase the rich traditions of imbube music, featuring performances by renowned groups like Black Umfolosi, Udonsi Lwabapostoli, and more.

Amaqaqa representative Khulekani “Khabo” Mnkandla emphasised the importance of preserving cultural heritage through music.

“Imbube music represents the essence of our roots, passed down through generations. It’s a celebration of creativity, character, and unity,” he explained.

Khabo said the show aims to inspire collaboration among artists, bridging the gap between seasoned performers and emerging talents. “By bringing together old and new groups, we hope to rejuvenate the spirit of Imbube music and ensure its legacy continues.

“We believe that the deeper the roots, the stronger the tree. Imbube music is an authentic and naturally original form of music, originating from our great grandfathers who, while working in mines, entertained themselves solely with male voices,” explained Khabo. – @mthabisi_mthire