Bulawayo in emergency water supply interruption

Online writer Bulawayo, July 30, 2024



The City of Bulawayo has announced a major disruption to water supply, effective immediately. Due to a significant leak on the Flowserve Raw water line between the Ncema Waterworks and Fernhill Booster Stations, the city will be forced to suspend its water shedding programme and cut off supply to all areas except for the Industrial and Central Business Districts. The announcement, made by Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube, states that the reduced treatment and clear water production will result in the city’s reservoirs being at risk of collapse. As a protective measure, the city will temporarily halt water supply to all residential and commercial areas, excluding the Industrial and CBD zones, until the necessary maintenance work is completed. The interruption is expected to last from Wednesday, July 31, 2024, to Friday, August 2, 2024, when supplies are anticipated to be restored after the reservoirs have been refilled and stabilised. The Bulawayo City Council stressed the importance of water conservation during the emergency situation. Residents and businesses are urged to contact the city’s call center for further information and updates, +26377 466 8432 0808 4700 (Econet) 0808 4700 (Telone) 0292271290 (All Networks