Bulawayo in total water supply shutdown

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu , Online Reporter

THE BULAWAYO City Council has suspended supply of water to the whole city following an electric fault on Monday, which has affected water treatment and production.

In a statement, the town clerk Mr Christopher Dube said there will be water supply interruptions to all city areas due to an electrical technical fault that occurred at ZESA and power lines feeding Inyankuni. “Accordingly, this will result in city areas experiencing longer shedding hours caused by reduced treatments and water production. To protect the reservoirs from collapsing due to lack of treatment and production council will temporarily suspend the daily restoration strategy and cut off supply to all city areas until the said maintenance works are completed and treatment resumes. Water supply will resume as soon as the electrical fault at Zesa has been rectified and the reservoir levels have stabilised,” said Mr Dube.

“Council wishes to apologize to its valued customers for the inconvenience likely to be caused and cordially requests residents to bear with us as the works are being undertaken.”