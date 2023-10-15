Bulawayo in total water supply shutdown

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE entire city of Bulawayo is experiencing indefinite water supply closure due to a Zesa power supply fault at Criterion Waterworks.

The fault occured on 12 October.

In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said water will be unavailable in all city areas until the power supply is restored at Criterion Waterworks.

“The public is hereby informed of the suspension of the 72 hour shedding programme and closure of water supplies to all City Areas. This is due to a ZESA power supply fault to Criterion that occurred on Thursday the 12th of October at 20:00 hrs.

“To protect the City’s supply reservoirs from collapsing as ZEIDC is still working on rectifying the fault water supplies to all City Areas are closed till power supply is restored at Criterion Waterworks and water treatment resumes.

“Bulawayo City Council wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for the inconvenience likely to be caused,” said Mr Dube.

He urged residents to conserve water.

“Water is life. Save every drop ” said Mr Dube.