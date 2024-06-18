Bulawayo industry on spotlight ahead of 7th SADC Industrialisation Week

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

A TEAM of officials from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce is on a week-long tour of Bulawayo industries to select and assess the level of the country’s industrialisation agenda as a precursor to the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week.

Today, the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange listed National Foods and Direct Publishers will be visited.

The firms are expected to give insights on their activities in line with the country’s industrialisation agenda, and SADC industrialisation roadmap and success stories.

The assessment will further gauge of the local companies’ readiness for the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week slated for 29 July to 02 August.

Another key element is to factor in expansion, employment levels, amount of investments, retooling, local content strategy, and value addition of the industries.

The 7th SADC Industrialisation Week will run from July 29 to August 2, shortly before the SADC Summit scheduled for August.

The SADC Industrialisation Week is an annual platform for SADC member States, the private sector, international partners, policymakers, researchers, small and medium enterprises, financial institutions and civil society to share experiences on driving industrialisation and economic transformation in the region.

In a recent statement, SADC said the week-long event would enable the region to take stock of the strides they have made towards industrializing the region.

“The Republic of Zimbabwe through the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries and SADC Business Council, with the SADC secretariat, will host the 7th Annual SADC Industrialisation Week in Harare, Zimbabwe.

“The event will be held under the theme: ‘Promotion innovation to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth towards an Industrialised SADC’,” said SADC.

…….More to follow