Bulawayo intensifies investment drive, authorises officials to attend infrastructure summit

Senior Business Writer

THE Bulawayo City Council has granted permission to two senior officials to attend the Global Renaissance Investments (GRI) eighth edition of the Zimbabwe Infrastructure Investment Summit set for Victoria Falls.

The summit will run from the 23rd to the 25th of November under the theme: “Towards Smart Cities and Smart Infrastructure to Achieve 2030 vision.”

The Zimbabwe Infrastructure Investment Summit seeks to highlight the vast investment opportunities in infrastructure that are currently available in the country.

The event comes as the Government, through the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), has identified infrastructure as a key enabler to economic development.

Water, energy, information and communication technology (ICT), and transport infrastructure are crucial in facilitating industrial activity as well as facilitating trade, both locally and across borders.

The need to improve the quality of infrastructure services in Zimbabwe is, therefore, the cornerstone of the Government’s policy, strategy and programmes to promote sustained and shared economic growth in the country, as articulated in the NDS1.

In a letter to the local authority, GRI chief executive officer, Mr Ngoni Dzirutwe, said the summit is an opportunity to attract investment to the city.

“It’s an opportunity for your City to attract investors from other countries such as South Africa, China, India, Dubai, UK, Spain who will be in attendance,” he said.

Expected speakers are ministers of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Local Government and Social Amenities, Energy and Power Development, National Housing and Development and several parastatal heads.

Key areas of deliberations will include infrastructural policy and legal framework in New Smart Cities, measures to boost National Infrastructure, infrastructure opportunities in New Smart Cities, alternative energy infrastructure and net metering.

BCC Director of Town Planning Mr Wisdom Siziba and Assistant Director of Engineering Services (Roads), Mr Methusi Dibidi are expected to represent the council.