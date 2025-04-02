Bulawayo Investment Indaba kicks off: Industry experts gather to explore opportunities

Sikhulekelani Moyo

BULAWAYO Investment Indaba has started at a local hotel where industry experts gather to deliberate on different investment issues.

The two-day event will bring together key stakeholders, including representatives from the City of Bulawayo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, the National University of Science and Technology, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, and the Zimbabwe School of Mines, as well as other private sector players.

According to the official programme, Sakunda Holdings chief executive officer, Dr Kudakwashe Tagwirei who is being represented by the chief operating officer Mr Mberikwazvo Chitambo will be the guest of honour.

Other notable attendees include the Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Judith Ncube, and JRG Contracting CEO, Mr James Ross Goddard.

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company’s Chief Finance Officer, Mr Innocent Tshuma, is expected to present on key infrastructure projects, including the construction of a convention centre, a three-star hotel and high-end retail shops.

Mr Goddard will speak on the role of the private sector in devolution and local economic development.