Bulawayo is a special place – King 98

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AWARD-WINNING rapper, King 98 (born Ngonidzashe Dondo) has lauded Bulawayo with praise and described it as a special place after performing at the Shorts and Shades Show which was headlined by South African singer Young Stunna on Sunday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the show, the Kachiri singer said there is a special reception that only people in Bulawayo give.

“Bulawayo has a different kind of love for the arts sector. The shows that I’ve been to here in Bulawayo have been great. From the Young Stunna and Scorpion Kings show, I’ve never heard such a roar for artistes in my entire life. The love that Bulawayo has for artistes is phenomenal.

“I’ve been around so many places performing and touring. Sometimes, fans don’t react, sometimes, they vibe and what I loved is that fans don’t throw cans here,” he said.

King 98, curtain-raising at the show was charmed by fans in Bulawayo, but particularly by Asaph with whom he shared the stage and is looking forward to working with.

“Asaph and I are very serious people on a mission to do things that a lot of artistes haven’t done in the country. We conversed a lot about business, getting into the studio, and how we’re going to push our craft since I’m based in South Africa and he’s also signed with Def Jam Recordings Africa.

“I grew up listening to Asaph’s music and it was only right for me to bring him on stage,” said King 98.

He implored fellow artistes to treat music as a career, not a hobby.

King 98 has worked with African juggernauts in the form of Nasty C, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Rayvanny and Zlatan and on Friday, he will be releasing a new single, Churuka.

The rapper, son to the late Impala Car Rental boss Thompson “Chikonaz” Dondo owns a record label, Impala Music Group and is part of Impala Car Rental. – @eMKlass_49