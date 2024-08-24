Bulawayo is ready to host 3000 delegates during Zanu-PF Indaba

ZANU-PF Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu addresses the party’s conference organising committee members at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre yesterday. Seated are: The Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube and Zanu-PF Bulawayo Chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Province is ready to host the ruling party, Zanu-PF’s 21st National People’s Conference and preparations for the conference, expected to be attended by 3 000 delegates, are on course, the party’s Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu said yesterday.

Speaking after a joint conference co-ordinating committee meeting held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre Hall Four, the venue for the October 22-26 conference, Dr Mpofu said preparations were at an advanced stage.

“Bulawayo is ready to host the Annual National People’s Conference and we expect about 3 000 delegates to attend. This conference may turn out to be the best ever,” said Dr Mpofu, who led a high-powered politburo delegation on behalf of the party chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

The theme for this year’s conference is: “Industrialise, Modernise Towards Vision 2030.”

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri chairs the Congress and Conference co-ordinating committees while Dr Mpofu is her deputy. Members of the conference co-ordinating committee, including Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, secretary for external relations, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, secretary for science and technology, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, national commissar, Cde Lovemore Matuke, secretary for security and from Bulawayo there is Cde Elifasi Mashaba, secretary for business development, Cde Tshinga Dube, Cde Judith Ncube, Cde Molly Mpofu, host province party chairperson, Cde Jabulani Sibanda and provincial secretary-general Cde Raymond Mutomba.

Dr Mpofu praised the host province for working tirelessly as a unity to prepare for a successful conference.

He said unlike in the past when divisions in the province would manifest, there was no such a thing this time around.

“We want to thank you, people of Bulawayo. This is probably the first time that we have seen unity of purpose from Bulawayo. That is what we want as party leadership,” said Dr Mpofu.

Earlier, party chairperson Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, in a speech read on her behalf by Dr Mpofu while addressing members of the local organising committee (LOC), said the 21st National People’s Conference follows the successful hosting of key national events such as Heroes Day, Defence Forces Day and more importantly, the 44th SADC Summit. She congratulated President Mnangagwa for assuming the chairmanship of the SADC block, telling members that under his astute leadership, the party had confidence in the pan-Africanism spirit in the region, which is under attack from neo-colonial forces.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the tranquil environment and the top-notch summit stood against the usual machinations aimed at discrediting and tarnishing the image of the country.

“Cdes, allow me to thank members of the national and provincial conference co-ordinating committee for the good progress registered so far in our preparations to host the people’s conference. Let us keep the momentum and remain united as we work on our various duties. Early resource mobilisation has a huge impact on the success of the conference,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She reminded provinces that it was their duty to fundraise for the conference instead of leaving the burden to the host province. LOC’s fundraising committee chairperson, Cde Raj Modi, told the meeting that they have so far managed to raise US$35 000, bought two cows and had enough vegetables for the conference.