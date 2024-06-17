Bulawayo karate club in SA impressive show 

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

BULAWAYO-based Karate Nomichi club chief instructor Sensei Greatmans Sibanda has praised his team for an impressive outing at the Karate Nomichi Children’s tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa last week.

The team scooped a total of 38 medals in the various categories which included Shito-Ryu, JKA Shotokan, Kimura Shukokai International and Sankukai dragons.

Some of the medal winners included Akil Dhliwayo, Peniel Dube, Georgina Mhondera, Gabe Mabikwa, Jayden Sibanda and Thato Kamacho who scooped various medals each.

Sibanda said: “The tournament was well attended with most Zimbabwean parents travelling all the way to South Africa to support their children. The tournament was well organised and it was so pleasing to see the athletes fighting with such a good spirit,” said Sibanda.

The competition ran under Japan Karate Association (JKA) rules in the categories of kata (forms) and kumite (fighting) for both junior and senior fighters.

The Bulawayo-based academy travelled with a team of 53 karatekas between the ages of 4-17 for the annual tournament.

The competition attracted participants from Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and hosts South Africa.

