Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme rehab nears completion

THE Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) has said rehabilitation of the Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme in Binga, Matabeleland North, is 87 percent complete with the contractor now connecting electricity to pump stations.

Arda is now in charge of the Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme after taking over from the Department of Irrigation.

It was last year awarded a tender for piping, repairing and installation of a new pumping and piping system for the scheme, which draws water from the Zambezi River.

Two months ago, Government released $600 million to speed up the rehabilitation of the irrigation scheme which is expected to produce crops three times a year under irrigation.

It is envisaged that the irrigation scheme, which is currently being expanded to cover 15 000 hectares, will promote food and nutrition security in the country, which is reeling under the effects of climate change and recurrent drought.

The contractor has since connected pipes and is currently putting final touches to bring water to the farm which is about 10km away from the Zambezi River.

Three booster pumps have been installed while some floating pumps will be erected in the river to allow pumping even when water levels go down as they will be shifting positions together with the water.

Arda chief executive Mr Tinotenda Mhiko said work at the irrigation scheme is ongoing.

“Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme is now at 87 percent completion and the contractor is now working on electrifying the pump stations. We intend to establish 200 hectares of wheat for the beneficiary households,” he said in a brief interview.

He, however, could not be drawn into giving further details, but Chronicle understands from workers on the ground that land preparation has already been done on over 6 hectares which are earmarked for the winter wheat crop or sunflower for seed production.

This will be the first time the scheme is putting a crop under irrigation as soon as water starts flowing into the farm.

The Department of Irrigation is expected on site in a few days to repair and prepare some pivots.

A holding dam which will be used as a reservoir is ready for use within the scheme.

Zimbabwe is targeting to put 85 000 hectares under wheat production this winter, up from 80 000ha in the corresponding period last year.

The scheme has seven centre pivots and four are in good condition and ready for use.

Bulawayo Kraal has in the past had challenges with rain-fed cropping due to erratic rains in the district.

Pipe bursts have over the years derailed efforts to fully implement the project which at one stage employed close to 200 people.

The Second Republic is prioritising the revival of the agricultural sector through the development of irrigation schemes to guarantee food security particularly in rural communities. Government, under the Agriculture Recovery Plan, has set aside 100 000 hectares of land, which will be transformed into a greenbelt with an anticipated yield of at least 1 million tonnes of maize annually within the next three years.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said the implementation of the Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation is long overdue as the scheme is key to food security not only in Binga, but in the whole province.

“Arda got money from Government to repair pipes and test them and we expect things to move. We understand anytime this year they might plant wheat which is good for the country’s grain production and food security. Remember Binga is dry, drought prone and susceptible to non-governmental organisations so we want Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation to kick start so that it helps grow Binga and change the face of the district and Matabeleland North as a whole,” said Minister Moyo.

He said Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation, together with Bubi-Lupane Irrigation and the upcoming 10 000ha irrigation that will be set after the completion of Lake Gwayi Shangani would ensure food security in the province.

Government wants Binga District to enhance food security by growing crops under irrigation.

Together with another scheme, Lungwalala Irrigation, the two are expected to transform the district, previously viewed as lagging behind in terms of development despite its vast potential.

The Lungwalala Irrigation Scheme which is also being implemented by Arda is an old existing scheme with 55ha under beans and another 55ha earmarked for winter wheat.

Arda had targeted to complete the system and commence irrigation last month. Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme has 99 members from Dumbwe and Bulawayo Kraal villages, although about 50 are still active.

Once fully operational, the scheme is expected to improve livelihoods and standards of living as enunciated in Vision 2030, implemented through the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The scheme will see the nearby Manjolo area being transformed into a fully-fledged Growth Point with houses for workers, a police station and a clinic. — @ncubeleon