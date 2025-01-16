Bulawayo leadership to pay respects to late Councillor Mpofu

By Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO — Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart, along with city Councillors and Heads of Department, will this afternoon pay their respects to the family of the late Councillor Daisy Mpofu.

The visit is scheduled for 3:30 PM at the Mpofu family home, located at Number 8 Howes Avenue, Waterford.

Mourners have been gathering at the residence since the councillor’s passing earlier this week.

Cllr Mpofu, whose untimely death has left a void in Bulawayo’s leadership, was widely respected for contributions to local governance and community development.

Mayor Coltart is expected to lead the city delegation in expressing condolences to the Mpofu family.

City Hall officials and community leaders are also anticipated to attend, in recognition of Cllr Mpofu’s service to the city.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.