Bulawayo leads in labour force participation rate

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, ZimStat has said Bulawayo is leading in labour force participation rate (LFPR) with 66,4 percent followed by Harare with 61,8 percent.

In an update on its 2023 fourth quarter labour force survey, ZimStat said labour force participation rate for persons in urban areas was 62,7 percent while for persons in rural areas it was 36,4 percent.

“Labour force participation rate for Bulawayo province was 66,4 percent. For Harare province, the LFPR was 61,8 percent.

“In urban areas, the male labour force participation rate was 74,1 percent while for females the rate was 53,1 percent,” said ZimStat.”

According to ZimStat, Masvingo had the lowest LFPR with 31 percent followed by Matabeleland North which has got 33,8 percent.

The survey shows that a total of 3 173 293 was employed nationally with 1 872 770 being men and 1 300 523 females.

Bulawayo province had an employment to population ratio of 51,5 percent and Harare province was at 50,5 percent.

“Employment to population ratio for persons in urban areas was 50,7 percent while for rural areas the ratio was 28,2 percent. For females in rural areas, the employment to population ratio was 19,5 percent. For males in rural areas, the rate was 38,1 percent,” said the statistics agency.

“The informal sector (non-agriculture) comprised 43,7 percent of the employed population, and the agriculture sector, 22,3 percent.

“Of the employed females, 21,5 percent were in the agriculture sector, while 22,9 percent of the employed males were also in the same sector.”

ZimStat said of all employed persons, 0,8 percent had at least one form of functional disability and of the employed persons, 22,7 percent had labour incomes ranging from $400 001 to $800 000.

“Average monthly incomes ranged from $520 194 in the “activities of households as employers of domestic personnel” sector to $4 038 239 in the “electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply” sector,” said the agency.

“Proportions of youth not in education, employment or training (Neet) for the age group 15 – 24 years, was 37,7 percent in Harare province and 57,9 percent in Matabeleland North.”

“For the 15-35 year age group, the youth Neetproportion was 39,3 percent for Bulawayo province.” — @Sikhulekelani M1.