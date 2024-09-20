Bulawayo leads other provinces in Zimbabwe on the export market

Nqobile Bhebhe – [email protected]

BULAWAYO is a leading province in exports and there is need for more export incentives to further upscale export volumes, an industry captain has said.

Speaking at a business engagement on Friday morning in Bulawayo, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) Matabeleland chamber president Mr Stephen Ncube said there is great scope for rescusitaing the manufacturing base of the city.

“Bulawayo is more export oriented than the rest of the country.

“At a national level only seven percent of output is exported however in Bulawayo 11 percent of output is exported.

“We have great potential in the city and we need more export incenstives as most raw materials used imported,” said Mr Ncube.

However, Mr Ncube said crippling water shortages are negatively affecting operations.

He said water shortages are driving away potential investments.

Mr Ncube said there is need to reduce over reliance on Government for infrastructure funding noting the need to restore capital and financial markets to fund infrastructure development

“We should have a basket of potential funding sources.

Bulawayo is facing water challenges and it’s draining investment in the city.”