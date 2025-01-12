Bulawayo losing 46 percent of produced water to leakages: Council outlines US$43 million emergency measures to improve supply

Online Writer

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has outlined a comprehensive strategy to address the city’s ongoing water crisis, as revealed in the latest report from the Director of Water and Sanitation dated 26 November 2024.

With dam reserves continuing to deplete and a precarious 21-month water supply projected, the council emphasised the need for immediate, medium-term, and long-term interventions to conserve water and secure sustainable resources.

To mitigate the crisis, BCC has outlined 41 projects requiring an estimated $29.1 million in immediate funding, with an additional $13.5 million for short-to-medium-term projects and $7.5 million for long-term solutions.

Water shedding, a controversial measure due to its adverse impacts on public health and social equity, remains a cornerstone of the city’s conservation efforts. Despite these challenges, the local authority asserts that rationing and shedding remain practical strategies under present conditions. A 130-hour weekly water shedding programme is in place.

Key initiatives to address the challenge include:

Infrastructure Rehabilitation: Renewal of water mains to reduce losses, which account for 46 percent of produced water, and replacement of non-functional meters affecting 17 percent of connections.

Water Treatment Improvements: Refurbishment of Ncema Water Treatment Works and installation of bulk flow meters to improve reservoir level control.

Pipeline Upgrades: Upgrades to critical pipelines, such as the Mtshabezi-Umzingwane interlink, to increase supply capacity.

Sewer System Repairs: Rehabilitation of problematic sewer outfalls and pump stations to improve wastewater management.

Government and Development Partner Support

The Government of Zimbabwe has allocated $1.5 million to support these efforts, complementing the reduced scope of ongoing projects, including the UMzingwane and Inyankuni rehabilitation. The council has also approached international development partners to secure additional funding.

The report highlights the challenges posed by non-revenue water (NRW) losses due to leaks, burst pipes, and billing inaccuracies. The council plans to address these inefficiencies through targeted repairs, meter replacements, and public awareness campaigns.

Long-term projects include increasing reservoir storage capacity at Criterion and Tuli and conducting feasibility studies for new pipeline and energy generation systems. These initiatives aim to ensure a sustainable and resilient water supply for Bulawayo’s growing population.

The BCC’s report underscores the urgent need for investment and collaboration to avert a full-blown water crisis. Residents are encouraged to conserve water while stakeholders are called upon to support the city’s ambitious recovery and development plans.

As Bulawayo grapples with its worst water crisis in years, the city’s resilience and the effectiveness of these measures will be put to the test.