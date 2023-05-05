Bulawayo loves UGagisa!

Mbulelo Mpofu

[email protected]

THEY love him! This is the only way to describe how the audience reacted to mbaqanga artiste, UGagisa’s set on Monday at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre.

Monday was International Workers’ Day, and it was also a night for music lovers as UGagisa put on a show with local performer Adoe, Kaisa Events, and Imbube ensemble, Ijongosi Arts.

The night began with Adoe, Sonkomose, and Thaluso Da Poet warming up the crowd before the big man took to the stage. UGagisa stepped onto the stage to a standing ovation and he did not disappoint. He performed songs from his album “Ekhaya” including the title track, Usukhulile, and Asambe Ekhaya.

The emerging Dab Three Events recruit brought down the house with a dynamic performance marked by well-choreographed routines, well-rehearsed lyricism, and a special connection with his followers.

Imbube ensemble Ijongosi Great Stars also joined uGagisa on stage. It was encouraging to see Bulawayo creatives rallying behind UGagisa. Ramsey K was called on stage and did an impromptu rendition of Oliver Mtukudzi and Ringo Madlingozi’s “Into Yami”

The performance was well-attended with Sipho Mercent Nyathi who hosts the Enkundleni Exclusive co-hosting the show along with Melissa “Melcy” T Ntulini.

South African band Soul Brothers, Imitshotshovu, Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens, and Thisha Nzuza are some creatives that one thinks of when the discussion on the Umbaqanga genre is held. Well, add UGagisa to that list. Imbaqanga is not only for the elderly as people of all ages enjoyed a night out and the family affair would soon escalate to a carnival with hordes of people flooding the stage to dance with uGagisa and Ijongosi Great Stars.

The show was in keeping with Dab Three Events’ mantra of pleasing their clientele as well as offering quality local entertainment.