Bulawayo make-up artist shines at All-female awards

Mbulelo Mpofu recently in Harare

BULAWAYO-BASED make-up artist (MUA), Progress Manduna, celebrated triple success at the inaugural Sarah Dee Creations Africa (SDCA) All-Female Artist Awards (AFAA) held in Harare last week.

The SDCA AFAA is an annual event that celebrates the talent of female artists across various industries, including music, fashion, beauty and the arts.

The self-taught MUA clinched the titles of Best People’s Choice, Best Make-Up Artist, and Best Trending Female Artist.

In an interview at the event, Manduna expressed gratitude for the recognition.

“I feel deeply humbled, honoured, encouraged and motivated. It’s proof to the dedication and hard work I’ve put into my craft over the years,” she said.

With 14 years’ experience in the make-up industry, Manduna believes that her journey prepared her for such achievements.

“I accept these awards with humility, recognising that they symbolise not only my personal achievement, but also the collective efforts of all those who have supported and believed in me.”

For the People’s Choice Award, contestants had to demonstrate their skills on the spot and Manduna’s work stood out.

Offering words of wisdom to aspiring make-up artists, she said: “Believe in yourself, stay committed to your passion, and never underestimate the power of hard work. Your dreams are attainable and I’m living proof that with perseverance, you can achieve them.”

Manduna, who also runs her own make-up school, where she trains and mentors aspiring make-up artists, has expanded her services to include bridal, special effects and theatrical make-up artistry. — Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu