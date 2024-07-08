Bulawayo Man (71) “rapes” girl (17)

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

A 71-year-old man from Suburbs in Bulawayo facing allegations of raping his employer’s mentally challenged 17-year-old has been remanded in custody to tomorrow, with the matter scheduled to commence full trial.

Presenting the case for the State Mr Owen Mugari, said sometime the accused raped the complainant sometime in February this year.

Mr Mugari said the accused person summoned the complainant to his bedroom, where upon entering he ordered her to lie down on the bed.

“She refused to comply and he then pushed the complainant on to his bed and ordered her to spread her legs. The accused then removed the complainant’s trousers and undergarments, before removing his trousers and raped her once,” said Mr Mugari.

The accused went on to rape the complaint for several occasions before the matter came to light when the complainant’s mother noticed that she was pregnant.

In mitigation the accused said he wanted to court to conduct a DNA test to prove that he is the father of the child, as well as to prove that he raped the accused.

However it was revealed that the pregnancy was terminated.

Magistrate Mrs Dambudzo Malunga is presiding over the matter.