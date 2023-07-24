Bulawayo man arrested with dangerous drugs

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Writer

A 46-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has been arrested for possessing dangerous drugs. Mbonisi Mpofu was found with three sachets of Methcathinone, with a street value of $40 800.

Methcathinone is an synthetic cathinone with an amphetamine-like chemical structure and pharmacological properties.

It causes teeth grinding poor concentration, problems focusing visually, poor short-term memory, hallucinations, delusions, and erratic behaviour.

Mpofu was arrested under the ongoing operation “no to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” which was launched in February 2023.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed his arrest.

“Police arrested Mbonisi Mpofu, a male adult aged 46 years of Entumbane, Bulawayo for a case of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs. On the 23rd of July 2023 and at around 1500 hours, detectives from CID drugs and narcotics, Bulawayo received information to the effect that the accused person was in possession of dangerous drugs at a shopping centre in Entumbane, Bulawayo. Acting on the information, the detectives proceeded to the said place leading to the arrest of the accused person. The accused person was found in possession of 03 transparent plastic sachets with methcathinone weighing approximately 3 grams with a street value of zwl$40 800,’’ read the statement.