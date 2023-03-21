Bulawayo man axed in bar room brawl

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A 28-year old Bulawayo escaped death by a whisker on Sunday after a fellow imbiber struck with an axe once on the head following an undisclosed dispute.

The man was rushed was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention.

Confirming the incident yesterday. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the accused Tinashe Moyo is still on the run.

Without naming the victim, he said both men were drinking beer at a sports bar, in Nketa 8, Bulawayo, when they had a misunderstanding.

“A fist fight ensued between them inside the bar and the complainant ran towards the door trying to escape. The accused person produced an axe, chased after the complainant and struck him on the back of the head. The complainant sustained a cut on the head and the accused person ran away,” said Insp Ncube.

“Carrying dangerous weapons such as screw drivers, knives and machetes and axes is prohibited. People should desist from violence and seek help from third parties in cases of differences. Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused person to report to any nearest police station.”

