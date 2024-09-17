Bulawayo man caged for assault

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A BULAWAYO man (35), has been handed a 5-year prison term for a vicious assault at a local market stall, leaving the victim requiring medical attention for severe head injuries.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in statement on X, said “Lungisani Mazanga from Bulawayo stood trial before the Western Commonage Magistrates’ Court facing assault charges.

“On the 12th of September 2024, the accused person went to the complainant’s mother’s vending stall at Mountain View Shopping Centre, Lobengula West, took the complainant, held him upside down with the legs facing upwards and threw him to the ground. The complainant suffered some head injuries. The complainant was referred to the hospital and the accused person was arrested.”

Mazanga was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment. 6 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour. He will serve an effective 4 and half years in prison.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe encouraged members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third party mediation.