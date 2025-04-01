Bulawayo man fined for violently assaulting ex-wife

Langelihle Nyathi, [email protected]

A 42-year-old man from Bulawayo was arraigned before the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court facing domestic abuse charges.

The man was found guilty of domestic violence after assaulting his ex-wife on March 2, 2025, while they were traveling from Hillcrest to the Bulawayo CBD.

The accused is reported to have repeatedly punched the complainant, accusing her of being unfaithful.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the victim was taken to the hospital, and a medical report was presented to the court as evidence.

Although the defendant pleaded not guilty, he was ordered to pay a fine of US$300, along with a sentence of six months in prison, which was wholly suspended for five years, on the condition that he does not commit a similar offense during this period